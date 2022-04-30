Sault school gets money from the province for expansion

H.M. Robbins public school in Sault Ste. Marie is getting $4.5 million from the provincial government to create more student and childcare spaces.

Sault Ste. Marie MPP, Ross Romano, said Friday the funding will be used for a school addition.

The aim is to create an additional 26 student and 64 childcare spaces.

The Algoma District School board said the new addition will facilitate a seamless transition for pre-schoolers into the system.

There’s no word on when construction will begin at the school