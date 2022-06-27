Sault senior charged with sex assault of a minor

A 76-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with sexually assaulting an underage person.

The Sault Police Service said in a news release the suspect is accused of touching the victim on April 21 "for a sexual purpose" and inviting them to participate in sexual activity.

He was charged with both offences on June 25 and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 12 in the Sault.