Sault senior loses $10K in emergency scheme

A senior in Sault Ste. Marie has been scammed out of $10,000 through an emergency scheme, also known as a grandparent scheme, police say.

It has been circulating for years preying on vulnerable seniors, but Sault Ste. Marie police are issuing a fraud alert after a recent incident.

Often initiated by phone, these schemes target elderly citizens with claims that their grandchild needs money to get out of trouble. They can also be initiated through email, text and fax according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

"Emergency scams prey on your fear of a loved one being hurt or in trouble. Scammers claim to be someone you know and tell you they need money immediately," the centre said on its website.

Scenarios include needing bail money after an arrest, being in a car accident or having trouble returning from a foreign country.

In the most recent incident, the caller posed as the resident's grandchild while another person pretending to be a lawyer demanded a large sum of money to help.

"A fraudster then went to the victim’s home to collect approximately $10,000," Sault police said in a news release.

In recent years, other cases in northern Ontario have involved a "courier" being sent to the house to pick up the cash.

While fraudsters can claim to be any family member or friend, they often pose as a grandchild and beg the target not to tell their parents that they are in trouble.

"As a result, the grandparent doesn't find out until after they've sent the money that their grandchild was not the person who asked for help," the anti-fraud centre said.

Police said to protect yourself from being tricked:

Never share personal information with someone you do not know over the phone, such as your address

You are not obligated to share any information with others

Do not be shy about asking questions about why they are asking for money or personal information

It is not rude to hang up

Equifax, a consumer credit reporting agency, said fraud is the top crime against older Canadians and recommends talking to the seniors in your life about the various ongoing scams and how to avoid them.

Often shame or embarrassment prevents seniors from reporting fraud, Equifax said, but reporting fraud attempts can help keep other people safe.

Any concerns about a potential scam can be reported to police at 705-949-6300 or the national fraud centre.

Find other ways to protect yourself and your loved ones here.