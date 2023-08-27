Sault Senior Men's Hockey League launches 60+ division

Though members of the squad may be nearing retirement age – retiring from the game of hockey is not what most are planning anytime soon.

For the first time, the Sault Senior Men's Hockey League (SSMHL) is creating a 60+ division.

The league’s president Joe Della Savia recently turned 61 and he told CTV News that he plans to play until he can't anymore.

"There is a lot of guys that share the same desire as I do, to still play hockey, to still go to the rink, to still get in the dressing room, to still have that camaraderie with your buddies, but do it in an organized sense and do it in an actual game in a league," said Della Savia.

Before this division, men over 60 had the options of playing unorganized pick-up games with others their own age or competing in the 45+ division.

Tom Alisat, 62, is one of the captains for the new division, he said it only makes sense to have something for the many older guys who still want to play.

"When you were young you played minor hockey, you're always within a year or two of your peers going up the ladder. Now, at this level, when you're playing with guys that are 10, 15 years younger than you,” he said.

“That's a huge discrepancy and the fun can get taken out of it because of it."

Representatives for SSMHL said they the target for the 60 division is four teams of 15 players – with games starting in October and each team getting to play in 28 of them for the season.

Della Savia said that he has heard from some who are "coming out of retirement" to play in a league of their peers.

"There's quite a few guys that are actually coming back,” he said.

“Guys from 60 to their early 70s that are interested in doing this."

The idea of a league for hockey players over 60 has been floating around for many years, said Alisat.

However, league officials said that until the recent opening of the twin pad arena it was too difficult to find appropriate ice time.

"When you're trying to put something like this together, especially when it’s older people, 60+, ice time times are important,” said Alisat.

“We want to play at 7 p.m. not 11 p.m."

Information on how to register for the new division can be found on the SSMHL website, at the Northern Community Centre and various locations throughout the city – including the YNCU Soo Pee Wee Arena and Inside Out Contracting on Dundas Street.

Interested players can also email the league at saultseniormenshockey@gmail.com.

The league has not yet set a cut-off date for registrations.