Sault session aims to help student cope with mental health challenges

High schoolers at St. Mary’s College learned that they aren’t the only ones who feel like the weight of the world is on their shoulders.

It’s common, said Sam Demma, motivational speaker and the author of ‘Empty Your Backpack.’

Demma spoke to the teenagers Thursday as part of a country-wide tour.

“I believe every human being has a backpack, an invisible one strapped to their shoulders, filled with thoughts and opinions,” he said.

“Some of which are very negative.”

The goal of his tour is to teach youth how to overcome negative thoughts. He began the tour after hearing how much the pandemic impacted the mental health of teenagers.

“It came from a Grade 10 student who said their main goal was getting 50,000 followers … they believed that way people would stop bullying them,” Demma said.

In addition to lectures, he hosts smaller workshops, with Q&A sessions.

Demma teaches from his own experience, with coping mechanisms and affirmative strategies for students.

St. Mary’s College French immersion teacher Rita Trecroce said the event is something young people needed.

“Kids need to realize that they need to be the biggest advocates for themselves, and know and have the confidence that they can do anything they set their mind to,” Trecroce said.

Demma said they are an impressionable age group.

“So many high school students struggle with their own self-image, that a message like this at this time could be very helpful for their own personal development,” he said.

The personal stories seemed to resonate with the young audience.

“I think it applies to a lot of people because everyone has their own stuff going on,” said one Grade 11 student.

“You never know what people are going through in life,” said another.

“You never know their struggles, their home situation. One smile can change a person’s day.”

Thursday’s event marked the last Ontario session for Demma.

He said any teacher in the north interested in having Demma speak at their school can reach out to him, as he has a second leg of the tour beginning in the fall.

If there is one thing the motivational speaker wants students to take from his lectures it’s this: “Remember that you don’t have to allow the opinions of others to define how you see yourself.”