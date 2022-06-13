Sault shooting: Man accused of firing rifle at victim, missing

Sault police say 15 people were detained in connection to a shooting in 'The P Patch' on the weekend, but one man is facing a list of charges.

Officers were called to a home on Pentagon Boulevard after the accused allegedly pointed a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle at a victim in the garage, fired and missed around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police cleared the home and garage, putting 15 people under investigative detention while they determined who had shot the gun.

A 27-year-old man now faces more than a dozen charges, most of which are firearm-related, and include assault with a weapon and breaching probation, Sault police said in a news release Monday.

Officers found the gun and the other 14 people were released conditionally.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court sometime on Monday.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.