Sault shop owner calls for compassion after break-in

A business owner in Sault Ste. Marie who was recently the victim of a break-in is hoping the culprit will get the help they need.

Rather than getting angry about the incident, the owner of Scott Coffee Co. is calling for compassion and awareness of ongoing social problems stemming from addiction and mental health challenges.

Sarah Huckson said the break-in happened sometime Monday night. She said the incident proves that property crimes are not exclusive to any one part of the city and said she believes the break-in was a crime of desperation.

“I think it really highlighted food insecurity and just how these issues are related to social system issues and possibly addictions and mental health and poverty,” said Huckson.

She said electronics and artwork left in plain view weren’t stolen, and that it was mostly food that was taken, along with a cellphone and a small amount of cash.

Kurtis McDermid, owner of Odd Job Jacks, was quick to offer his assistance in patching the window that was used to gain entry.

“That’s what we do for each other, we’re both small business owners,” he said.

“You can’t have a big, gaping hole in your business all day. So, I just hopped on down and patched it up for her."

McDermid praised Huckson’s call for compassion in the wake of the break-in.

“Our mental health issues, our homelessness issues, all of that, the opioid crisis, it all plays into it,” said McDermid.

“You don’t know if it was nefarious, you don’t know if it was somebody that was coming in because they did need food or something like that."

Huckson, meantime, said she hopes the person responsible can get help.

“There’s obviously underlying issues that someone would take those measures,” she said.

“I would hope that they would be willing to accept any supports that were in place.”

Huckson is planning a food drive this Saturday. She’ll be collecting non-perishables for the food bank, as well as cash donations for St. Vincent’s Lunches for Learning program.