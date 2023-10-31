Sault shoplifter burned employee with a lighter, police say

A 36-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged following a confrontation at a business in the city Oct. 27.

Around 4 p.m., 911 staff received a report of an assault on an employee at a business in the 200 block of Second Line West.

“Officers were dispatched to the business and found the accused in custody of security personnel (and) they were arrested,” Sault police said in a news release Tuesday.

“Further investigation revealed when an employee confronted the accused for shoplifting, the accused burned their hand with a lighter in an attempt to get away. They also pushed another employee.”

The accused is charged with robbery and assault with a weapon.

They were released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18.