The City of Sault Ste Marie is offloading some land to the local social services administration board for $1 each.

These are vacant properties that have failed to sell on the open market and that the city is no longer collecting taxes on.

The District of Sault Ste Marie Social Services Administration Board (DSSMSSAB) now owns 23 Blake Avenue and 148 Dacey Road. The Dacey Road property, which is located behind a Child Care Algoma Daycare Centre, could host a variety of development projects.

"It would want to be something that’s complimentary with the daycare nearby," said DSSMSSAB Chair Luke Dufour. "It could look like a community hub, there could be plenty of other different uses for it. Seniors apartments. It really depends on what the vision is for the property as a whole."

Meantime, the property at 23 Blake Avenue is in the process of being handed over to Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste Marie. The organization is reserving comment until after the sale is complete.