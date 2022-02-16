Sault social services board on the hook for $165K damage done by homeless at local motels

Sault Ste. Marie's social services will have to fork over $165,000 to help with repairs at two local motels after a disastrous temporary housing situation led to extensive damage.

Last October, the District of Sault Ste Marie Social Services Administration Board (DSSMSSAB) moved roughly 40 homeless people camped outside city hall into motel rooms, as a temporary measure while it awaited for renovations at a low-barrier shelter to be complete.

The volunteer group known as Addictions and Mental Health Advocates helped to strike that deal, after leading protests at city hall.

"They were tasked with taking care of those individuals, but for a variety of reasons and especially COVID entering into the building, they were overwhelmed," said Mike Nadeau, social services CEO.

"We took over for about the two months needed for renovations at the Verdi to be complete, but we discovered there was extensive damage to the rooms."

Nadeau said they aren't dwelling on the situation. Instead, it's being used as a teaching experience, one that points officials in the right direction.

"We're constantly asked by people in the community, why can't you give people housing, or housing is a right," he said. "We fundamentally agree, we want to make sure people are housed, however, housing without supports will not be successful."

The report going to the DSSMSSAB estimates 95 per cent of those who stayed in the rooms were in need of medical, mental health and life skills supports to ensure a successful tenancy.

"We're constantly talking with healthcare providers and other agencies, because many of these fall outside our jurisdiction," Nadeau said.

"But we know this complex issue can't be addressed without those supports."

The founder of Addictions and Mental Health Advocates agrees.

"We came to that conclusion a long time ago and I give Nadeau and Jeff Barban, social services a big kudos because of this report," said Donna DeSimon.

"We're going to continue to do our part to lobby upper governments for funding because it's clear this is bigger than Sault Ste. Marie."

The report asks for additional funding, totalling around $477,000, for operational funding at the temporary Verdi shelter, until the permanent location at the former Sacred Hearts School opens.

Nadeau said that location will have 40 transitional beds and some of the supports that are needed on site.