Sault Ste. Marie child finds razor blade in Halloween candy: police

After two children in Timmins found needles in their Halloween chocolate, a Sault Ste. Marie child found a razor blade inside one of their treats, police say.

The blade was found inside a small box of Smarties and reported to police on Nov. 4, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release Monday.

"The youth had trick or treated in the Adrian Drive area, as well as in the P-Patch," police said.

"No physical injuries were reported."

After a night of collecting candy from strangers, police urge families to check everything for signs of tampering before it is eaten.

"Anyone who finds tainted Halloween candy is urged to report it to police by calling 705-949-6300," police said.

One Timmins mom suggests bringing two bags for trick-or-treating, one to collect treats from people they know and another bag for people they don't know.