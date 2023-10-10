Sault Ste. Marie city council to consider property sale, bylaw changes

A number of notable items are set for discussion at this Tuesday's city council meeting in Sault Ste. Marie.

Among the many topics to be considered is the potential sale of a parcel of land in the 'Gateway Site' in the Canal District area.

A report by deputy CAO of community development and enterprise services Tom Vair states that the 2.49-hectare piece of land comes at a cost of $200,000.

The funds gained from a possible sale would be put in a reserve for "any future costs related to the development of the Gateway property."

SIS Group, the proposed buyer, aims to "create a new commercial development that would complement the existing Canal District site."

If realized, the group's vision includes a(n):

Automotive museum

Deli and restaurant

Event space

Recreation activities

Butterfly emporium

The site includes the former Mill Market.

Also on the council agenda are amendments to the Short Term Rental by-law, including:

Requiring hosts to include their municipal license or license number in all advertising

Changing the requirement for commercial insurance to "adequate" insurance, which shall include a $2-million liability, adding short-term rental as a property use and having the city named as an additional insured for commercial properties

Tuesday evening will also see a report on the city's assigned housing target, by the provincial government.

In order to access a portion of the $1.2 billion in Ontario's 'Building Faster Fund,' the municipality needs to commit to the recommended housing target, of 1,500 housing starts between 2022 and 2031, by Dec. 15.