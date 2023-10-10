Sault Ste. Marie city council to consider property sale, bylaw changes
A number of notable items are set for discussion at this Tuesday's city council meeting in Sault Ste. Marie.
Among the many topics to be considered is the potential sale of a parcel of land in the 'Gateway Site' in the Canal District area.
A report by deputy CAO of community development and enterprise services Tom Vair states that the 2.49-hectare piece of land comes at a cost of $200,000.
The funds gained from a possible sale would be put in a reserve for "any future costs related to the development of the Gateway property."
SIS Group, the proposed buyer, aims to "create a new commercial development that would complement the existing Canal District site."
If realized, the group's vision includes a(n):
- Automotive museum
- Deli and restaurant
- Event space
- Recreation activities
- Butterfly emporium
The site includes the former Mill Market.
Also on the council agenda are amendments to the Short Term Rental by-law, including:
- Requiring hosts to include their municipal license or license number in all advertising
- Changing the requirement for commercial insurance to "adequate" insurance, which shall include a $2-million liability, adding short-term rental as a property use and having the city named as an additional insured for commercial properties
Tuesday evening will also see a report on the city's assigned housing target, by the provincial government.
In order to access a portion of the $1.2 billion in Ontario's 'Building Faster Fund,' the municipality needs to commit to the recommended housing target, of 1,500 housing starts between 2022 and 2031, by Dec. 15.