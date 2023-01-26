Sault Ste. Marie company fined $60K after worker fell 28 feet inside a furnace
Sault Ste. Marie-based R. F. Contracting Inc. has been fined $60,000 for an April 21, 2020, incident in which a worker was seriously injured.
According to a news release from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, the worker was hurt while cleaning an industrial furnace.
The worker was one of four people working on cleaning the biomass furnace at the time.
“One of the workers, who was wearing an unanchored fall protection harness and tether, stepped inside the furnace,” the release said.
“Since their fall protection was not anchored, the worker fell approximately 28 feet inside the furnace, sustaining serious injuries.
R. F. Contracting Inc. was found guilty of violating the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The company was convicted Jan. 24 of this year in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sault Ste. Marie.
The company was fined $60,000 by Justice of the Peace Kyle Cachagee. The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act.
The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.
-
Poor highway conditions reported in the regionMore overnight snow in the region has led to some poor road conditions Friday morning.
-
Provincial governments not jumping to act on tighter alcohol warning guidelinesPoliticians in charge of provincial and territorial liquor laws aren't hurrying to adopt or promote newly updated guidelines that advise a steep drop in Canadian drinking habits.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 27-29CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of January.
-
Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Chicago Blackhawks dump Calgary Flames 5-1Rookie goaltender Jaxson Stauber made it two wins in as many career starts by making 34 stops on Thursday to help the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.
-
Golden-Field RCMP conduct gun and weapons bust on 'known crime house'A tip from a concerned citizen led to a firearms and weapons bust by Mounties at a home in Golden, B.C.
-
'She was a nightmare': Parent, former staff member speak out on ex-principal accused of stealing $170K from East Van schoolMore people are coming forward after the Vancouver School Board filed a lawsuit against former principal Tricia Low, also known as Tricia Rooney.
-
Vancouver mayor promises to scrap single-use cup fee by summerSpeaking to the business community this week, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim promised to eliminate a 25-cent fee on single-use cups.
-
'A lot of uncertainty': B.C. has highest number of avian flu outbreaks in CanadaFourteen months after Dave Martens' chicken barns on Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie were flooded, the repairs are almost complete and he finally has birds again. Now, he's trying to keep it that way.
-
'The stuff you see on a daily basis, it's not normal': A night inside Vancouver's busiest fire hallFire Hall No. 2 on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside is the busiest in the city, and arguably the busiest in Canada. And the number of calls for help keeps rising.