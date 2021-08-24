Sault Ste. Marie couple wins $1M in lottery draw
Kenneth Marshall and Deborah Chapman of Sault Ste. Marie had the winning ticket for a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million from the June 4 Lotto Max draw.
Chapman and Marshall said they are regular players of Lotto Max because they like the big prizes.
“I checked our ticket after seeing on the news that someone won in the Sault,” said Chapman, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “When I saw 'Big Winner' appear, I thought my heart was going to pop out of my chest! I checked it several times before calling Ken.”
Marshall didn’t believe the news.
“I wanted to check the ticket for myself,” he said.
Marshall plans to purchase a trailer for him and Chapman to enjoy and she is planning to purchase a new vehicle.
They also plan to share their winnings with family and save the rest for retirement.
“It’s exhilarating," Chapman said. "We’ve been so excited about this.”
The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Second Line in Sault Ste. Marie.
