Sault Ste. Marie driver charged in fatal crash earlier this month

A 32-year-old driver from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a 26-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child earlier this month, police say.

The suspect was charged Thursday with careless driving causing death in connection with the fatal crash that happened the morning of Sept. 6 on Wallace Terrace.

Mikayla Ouellet was killed when an eastbound Ford pickup truck crossed the centre line east of Allens Side Road, striking a westbound delivery van and her Chevrolet pickup truck, a police news release said.

"The Ford pickup then left the roadway and rolled onto its passenger side," police said.

"The driver of the rolled over pickup had to be extricated from the vehicle and was subsequently transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Ouellet was deceased at the scene while the delivery van driver was not injured.

Sault police have not released the name or gender of the accused.

"We do not release names of accused charged under (Highway Traffic Act). We do not release genders," police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit told CTV News in an email.

If convicted, the penalty for careless driving causing death or bodily harm is a fine between $2,000 and $50,000, prison time of not more than two years or both.

The accused could also have their driver's license suspended for up to five years and may be ordered to take a road safety or driver training course.