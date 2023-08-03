Sault Ste. Marie driver charged, travelling more than double the speed limit

A 28-year-old driver accused of travelling 160 km/h in a 70 km/h zone in Sault Ste. Marie was also found with suspected narcotics, police say.

Batchewana First Nation Police Service was patrolling on Trunk Road in the city's east end shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday when an oncoming vehicle headed the in opposite direction was observed speeding.

"The officer turned around and initiated a traffic stop on Parkland Crescent and arrested the driver," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday.

"The officer searched the vehicle and located suspected fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Estimate street value of drugs is over $1,800."

Charges of dangerous operation, stunt driving and drug trafficking have been laid against the driver who also had their vehicle towed and impounded for 14 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 11.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.