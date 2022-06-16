Sault Ste. Marie exploring green burials

The City of Sault Ste. Marie is looking into offering green alternatives for burying the deceased.

A report was recently presented to council suggesting the city’s cemeteries prepare to accommodate green burials.

Brent Lamming said the report on green burials was presented to council this week in an effort to stay ahead of a growing trend.

"There’s more attention being brought to this type of burial," said Lamming, the city’s director of community services.

He said the city has been approached by several groups, including the Sault Ste. Marie Islamic Association, to explore opportunities for green burials.

Green burials involve no embalming, or headstone, and the deceased is placed in a biodegradable container and buried in a setting where wild plants will be permitted to grow.

Lisa Damignani, a funeral director at O’Sullivan Funeral Home, said the industry already offers what could be considered green funerals, depending on the wishes of the family.

"You can have a funeral with no embalming, with a simple casket, it’s totally the family’s choice, and we support the families one hundred per cent," said Damignani.

However, when it comes to burial, any plan to designate a portion of Sault Ste. Marie’s cemeteries for green burials would first need to be approved by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario.