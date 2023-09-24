Sault Ste. Marie farmers' market reopens with new name, space
Sault Ste. Marie's Mill Market has a new home – and a new name.
Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, shoppers got their first look at Soo MRKT. The farmer's market officially opened its downtown location to throngs of locals who have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the new space.
"We took two buildings, and we combined them into one," said Brent Lamming, the market’s board chair.
"It truly is a cohesive space, and it's broken up into two sections. One is the farmer's market side, and on the other side we have our artisans."
The new building is located in the heart of downtown Sault Ste. Marie and features fully sectioned-off and secure vendor booths. Everything from local produce, frozen food and baked goods to maple syrup products, candy and artwork can be found at the market.
Soo MRKT backs onto what will be the downtown plaza, which is yet to be completed. Construction delays have pushed the opening of the plaza to Oct. 28.
For more information on Soo MRKT, visit their website.
