Sault Ste. Marie gears up for Halloween

With Halloween around the corner, some in the Sault are going above and beyond for the holiday.

For nearby neighbours along Albert street, the home of Lee Matthews has become the destination for fright seekers and trick-or-treaters over the last two years.

"One little girl stops by on her way home provably every day," Matthews said. "She stops and she's looking at it and yeah, I just love it, it's giving something back, giving something for people to stop by and enjoy."

Matthews started decorating his home last year by building a few of his decorations, including some animatronics.

In just one year, he's doubled his display.

"COVID hit last year and I just started building things," Matthews said. "I got a little carried away."

In the East of the city, Halloween decorations are nothing new for Glen Thomas' neighbours.

Thomas, an avid horror fan, has been creating his own decorations for years.

"When I watched House on Haunted Hill, Vincent Price just radiated through me, it was like, I love this movie and that started the whole thing for me," Thomas said.

Thomas said he had to put his decorations around his deck this year due to some landscaping that's underway on his property.

"The deck, we actually build it to do Halloween things anyway," he added. "But ever since I was a kid, we've always done it."

Local security company KC Security won't be bringing the frights on Halloween, but it is doing its part to help make things safer.

For the seventh consecutive year, it will be offering free patrols of neighbourhoods in the Sault.

"I saw what other companies were doing around other communities," said Daniel Laprade, president. "So I thought, okay, we have cars out on the road, so why don't we try and put all our cars on the road on Halloween as a way to give back to the community."

Laprade said the patrols have been met with thanks and praise from residents in the Sault over the years.

"We're just out there to make sure there's no real trouble on Halloween night," he said. "If anybody has an issue that maybe they need to report, they can come to us and if it's an issue that needs police, we can obviously contact police right."

KC Security will be generally monitoring areas in the city, but Laprade said requests to come by certain neighbourhoods, homes or businesses can also be made.