Sault Ste. Marie geriatric service finds new home

Sault Ste. Marie's geriatric services have found a new home that will allow it to provide improved comfort and care for patients.

Sault Area Hospital has moved the clinic and seniors mental health program under one roof, to 341 Trunk Rd., the former headquarters of the local Alzheimer Society.

The hospital said the new space will allow for better collaboration between the two geriatric-based services.

"This will allow us to ensure the patient is being seen by the right provider," said Dr. Katriina Hopper, geriatrician.

"It also comes with a gym and one nice thing about it is that we will have a bigger screen where we can link with people who can participate in a class from home."

The hospital will have to wait to use the full capabilities of the site, however, as most of its geriatric services will remain virtual through the pandemic.