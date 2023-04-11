Sault Ste. Marie gets $5.1M from province for homelessness prevention

Efforts to address homelessness in Sault Ste. Marie received a major boost from the Ontario government.

This year's allotment for Ontario's Homelessness Prevention Program is more than $5.1 million.

Announced by Sault MPP Ross Romano, it's significantly more than the $1.8 from last year's provincial budget.

Romano said he hears from constituents how great the need for more help is.

"It’s a very difficult problem that we have with mental health and addictions, with homelessness, with those at risk of homelessness. It’s about protecting our most vulnerable people in our communities who need help the most,” he said.

Sault Mayor Matthew Shoemaker said the added funding will be of great use for the district's social services board.

"Being able to have almost $3 million in new funding, or 180 per cent almost funding increase, will allow us to plan for services to be provided instead of trying to catch up to where we need to be every year,” Shoemaker said.

Sault DSSAB Chief Executive Officer Mike Nadeau said there are already plans on where the funds will be most effective.

"It’s going to allow us to develop a holistic plan and develop a strategy to start to provide enhanced services and additional supports to people who are struggling with mental health and addiction and have become homeless," Nadeau said.

The announcement was held Tuesday at Pauline's Place, a shelter for women and families.

Nadeau said that a number of residents at the shelter are likely suitable for transitional or supportive housing, but the Sault doesn't have enough of either.

"This funding will allow us to expand those supportive housing units so people aren’t residing in shelter that cannot live independently, so we can bring more units online," he said.

There are just 10 supportive housing units in the city and Nadeau said he wants to eventually have 80.

He believes improved planning at the social services board, along with more local partnerships, are going to lead to more funding opportunities.

Then, the 80-unit goal may someday be a reality.