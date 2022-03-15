Sault Ste. Marie gets donation of PEI potatoes

While farmers on Prince Edward Island continue to deal with exporting issues for their potatoes, food resource organizations across the country are putting them to good use.

The United States is the biggest buyer of its PEI potatoes, but the nation has blocked the sale of them due to a blight called potato warts, which is entirely safe for human consumption, but disfigures the potatoes.

At Harvest Algoma in Sault Ste. Marie, more than 110,000 potatoes have been delivered for distribution to places throughout the region.

"We were able to ship, what was it, over 10,000 pounds to just Wawa and that disappeared in just 12 hours, they came in from as far as Chapleau to come and grab potatoes," said Deron Barlow, spokesperson for Harvest Algoma.

"It's not a set in stone that we get anything specific, so being a charity and non-profit, relying on food getting out, we're just happy to get any food at all."

The non-profit Second Harvest is handling cross-country distribution for the potatoes.

It has shipped more than one million pounds just to northern Ontario communities alone.

CEO Lori Nikkel said Canada has a growing need for food security issues to be addressed.

"Over six million Canadians are food insecure right now and considering our population is only 38 million, that's a really significant number," she said.

Second Harvest is only able to salvage six per cent of the total potatoes, meaning the rest will go to waste. It will be running potato distribution until July.

Harvest Algoma said it will be placing a third shipment order for potatoes very soon.