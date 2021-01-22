It's now much easier for residents in the Sault looking for outdoor activities during the lockdown.

Sault Ste. Marie and Sault innovation centre have launched a directory for winter activities, displaying the locations, hours of operations and other important details.

"Just me myself, I have two kids at home and we were kind of struggling for things to do," said Steve Zuppa, spokesperson for the Innovation Centre. "We were thinking about what we can do outside, so we wanted for people like us, just give us options, let me know what's out there."

Zuppa said the map was pushed to launch for the winter, specifically to help guide people through the boredom during the lockdown. Eventually, the goal is to expand the map.

"Now, it's a wintertime thing, but we want the map to have staying power," he said. "We want to make this a four-season thing for people to utilize and enjoy."

Zuppa added that the centre is also looking at expanding the map to include activities throughout Algoma.

The map is currently available to use by visiting the website.