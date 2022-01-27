Sault Ste. Marie has lost a legend in broadcasting
Viewers and listeners around the northeast are remembering Karl Sepkowski, a long-time broadcaster in Sault Ste. Marie, who died this week.
For decades, Karl Sepkowski delivered the news to homes in and around Sault Ste. Marie. He started his career in the late 1950s with CKCY Radio. Sepkowski later moved to television with CJIC and MCTV.
Karl hired me in 1988 to become the news anchor for the six p.m. show. He sold me on the Sault by saying Wayne Gretzky played hockey there and they had a federal cabinet minister.
Sepkowski had a booming voice and a great news sense.
He could ad-lib like no one else.
I remember he would camp out at a hotel covering labour talks between the Steelworkers’ Union and Algoma Steel well into the evening hours after working all day. He would provide a report on the latest developments without a script. He was that good.
Sepkowski would also go on to do freelance work with radio station Rock 101.
He died at age 81 at Newmarket Health Centre on Monday after battling lung cancer.
His son Matt posted a tribute Tuesday on Facebook.
-
Timmins company receives funding to research how to help trees grow faster, help climate change fightMicro-Tek in Timmins has received $3.7 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada, an independent federal foundation that helps Canadian companies develop clean technology solutions to address environmental challenges.
-
'Disrespected and demoralized': Survey shows 37% of Alberta teachers may leave in the next five yearsMore than a third of Alberta teachers would prefer to retire, move, or start a new career rather than work in the province's schools by 2026, according to a new survey that the government is disputing.
-
MPs warned about security risks related to convoy, O'Toole plans to meet truckersAs a convoy of truckers made its way through Ontario on Thursday, hundreds of supporters gathered along roadways and overpasses in the Greater Toronto Area, with police warning of major traffic delays.
-
City Council votes against sale of John Blumberg Golf CourseThe City of Winnipeg will not be selling the John Blumberg Golf Course.
-
Some Nova Scotians feeling frustrated after province extends COVID-19 restrictions for 2 weeksArdon Mofford owns Governor's Pub & Eatery in downtown Sydney, N.S. and describes business as bleak. He says the COVID-19 Omicron wave has pushed customers away, and it is affecting his bottom-line.
-
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in SaanichSaanich police say a woman was taken to hospital Thursday after being struck by a vehicle at a marked intersection.
-
Family of 'bubble baby' joins calls for B.C. to expand newborn screeningThe family of a young girl who was born with a rare – and life threatening – condition is calling on the B.C. government to follow most other provinces and screen all newborns for severe combined immunodeficiency.
-
GoFundMe releasing $1 million of fundraising money to trucker convoyGoFundMe is releasing an initial $1 million in fundraising money to the organizers of the trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates, after the website had temporarily frozen the funds earlier this week.
-
HSN researchers mark one year of detecting COVID-19 in northern wastewaterHealth Sciences North researchers have marked their first year of testing wastewater for COVID-19 levels in the region. It's now expanded to six cities and in the last few days, researchers have noticed a downward trend in cases.