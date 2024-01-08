Sault Ste. Marie hires new CAO

Sault Ste. Marie city council has appointed Tom Vair as the next CAO of the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

“Since joining the City, Tom has overseen many of the areas that our community needs to succeed in order to be growth-oriented and forward-looking,” Mayor Matthew Shoemaker said in a news release Monday evening.

“I look forward to working with Tom to achieve future success while always ensuring growth is managed in a fiscally responsible way … I’m pleased that Tom will be leading the administrative side of our organization.”

Vair was born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie, and has been employed by the City since 2016 as the deputy CAO. He was the executive director of the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre from 2005 to 2016.

His work history also includes experience in the private sector, particularly in the field of technology.

“I am excited to get started and honoured to serve as the next CAO,” Vair said in the news release.

“I look forward to working with Mayor Shoemaker and city council and the great team of staff at the city to deliver excellent service to the residents of Sault Ste. Marie.”