Sault Ste. Marie is celebrating Pride

The KLUB 2SLGBTQ+ Community Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is hosting a wealth of activities and events to celebrate Baawaating Pride.

On Wednesday, the centre kicked off Pride Month in a relaxing way with candlelight yoga by Cynthia McCutcheon of Dagokiing Yoga and live music with Kayla Stafford and Xy Tandoc on acoustic guitar and piano.

A paint night was held Thursday.

In a post on social media, The KLUB said 22 youth came out to its Friday night event.

"Hearing things like 'this is the only place I feel like I can truly be myself' and 'I'm usually really nervous in new places but I immediately felt good in here.' This made all of the work we've been putting in – so so so worth it," the post said.

"Also, hearing a parent went outside to cry because she was so happy her child was happy inside *I cried* and to hear another parent say she hadn't seen her child smile 'like that' in a long time - meant the world to us."

The beach barbeque planned for Saturday was postponed, but for the closing celebration, a Family Pride Festival is being held Sunday at Roberta Bondar Pavillion from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival will include a drag/variety show at 2:15 p.m.