Sault Ste. Marie launches municipal government podcast

Podcasts are gaining popularity across all markets it seems, and now they've made their way to municipal government here in the north.

Sault Ste. Marie debuted the ‘Where You Belong’ podcast this week.

The aim is to provide insight into local government through appearances by city staff and local leadership.

The first guest was the tourism department's Josh Ingram, one of the main organizers of the upcoming Bon Soo Winter Carnival.

Ingram said the podcast gave him the opportunity to speak about things like volunteers, shedding light on the long process of making something like Bon Soo happen.

He said the city now has a new way to bring the public up to date on current events outside of streaming Monday's council meetings.

“Council is a set time and is a long meeting and a long stream to view,” Ingram said.

“So this gives people the opportunity, at their leisure, to pop in their headphones or Bluetooth speakers and hear from people you wouldn’t necessarily hear at council in regards to tons of different efforts that are going on in this building.”

The monthly podcasts range from 20 to 30 minutes.

They can be found on all major audio streaming services and the city's website.

The next episode of the ‘Where You Belong’ podcast will include the city's manager of recreation and culture discussing Ontario Municipal Heritage Week and how the city plans to celebrate.