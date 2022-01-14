Sault Ste. Marie lists Jamestown a priority for hub trail extension

The City of Sault Ste. Marie is making an extension of the hub trail network to the Jamestown area a top priority.

Consultations for an all encompassing transportation plan are underway in Sault Ste. Marie, and council has already identified what is at the top of its priority list.

The city has designated a connection from Jamestown to the hub trail as its main priority, when it comes to any future upgrades to the popular city-wide walking trail.

"When Carmen's way was built, that really isolated the community from the rest of the city, removing direct access to the trail," said city councillor Rick Niro.

“Even in a walking sense, it's tough to cross Carmen's Way, so staff recognized that and council agreed that something had to be done."

Consultants have been working on an active transportation master plan for the city which would help give council direction on where to focus its transportation resources and efforts.

“It’s important for the city to send a message that council wants to help the Jamestown area, anyway it can,” said councillor Paul Christian.

"I want a statement saying to the consulting group by the city, yes, we're looking forward to your results, but we're simply saying that as a part of your fact finding, that you recognize this link is a priority."

The Jamestown designation means any available funding for hub trail improvements would likely go towards making a connection happen.