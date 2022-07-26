Sault Ste. Marie looking to fill 100 part-time jobs

With pandemic restrictions gone, live shows are returning to the GFL Memorial Gardens and other venues in Sault Ste. Marie. This has prompted the city to go on a hiring spree.

“Probably looking at about a hundred vacancies right now,” said Tiffany Flemming, recruitment and training coordinator for the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

Flemming said there are part-time positions available at various facilities in the city.

“Mainly at the arena, the GFL Memorial Gardens,” she said. “We also have opportunities at our John Rhodes Community Centre. We’re looking for lifeguards, canteen attendants, line cooks, servers, ticket takers, ushers, facility attendants.”

The city’s part-time jobs fair goes Thursday beginning at 3 p.m. at the GFL.

On Wednesday, Sudbury-based Levert is hosting a hiring event at the Sault Community Career Centre. They’re looking for skilled labour such as millwrights, mechanics, welders, machinists and engineers. Positions are available in Sault Ste. Marie and across Canada.

Also this week, the Sault Community Career Centre is teaming up with Rolling Pictures North for an information and networking event for the local entertainment industry. That’s happening Wednesday evening.