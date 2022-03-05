Sault Ste. Marie man is running for Ukraine

Jackson Taylor of Sault Ste. Marie says he’s running 800 km to Toronto to assist Red Cross relief efforts for Ukraine.

Taylor said he’s played sports most of his life and has gone on more than a few runs, but nothing like the journey he's on now.

"Not quite this far, played a bunch of sports, I ran a lot, and I'm ready."

Taylor is hoping to raise $50,000 for the Red Cross relief effort in Ukraine, and said the message is the most important aspect of his journey.

"Right now, I'm just looking for you to share the message," he said.

"Support Ukraine, that's the main thing. That's why I'm doing it. So, if you forget my name, that's cool. Support Ukraine and lets aim for gold."

Accompanying Taylor on his run is his wife, Emily, who said big ideas are nothing new for her husband.

"Well, Jackson's always full of good ideas and usually they're really big ideas, so, it wasn't really a surprise."

Supporters gathered on the side of a highway Saturday morning at the eastern exit out of Sault Ste. Marie to see Taylor off.

"Ukraine is in a bad place right now," said Mark Dini.

“I’ve known Taylor all of his life. We all support Ukraine. It's sad to see that we live in a world today that is like this."

Dini said he’s confident Taylor will finish his run.

"He's got a heart of gold, it's just his nature. I'm sure he can do it. We don't know how long it's going to take him, but we support him a hundred per cent."

Taylor said his run will be documented on his Facebook page, "Jackson's Run for Ukraine."