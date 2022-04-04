Sault Ste. Marie man travels to Rome to meet the Pope

A Sault Ste. Marie man is back home after spending last week in Rome as a part of an Indigenous delegation from Canada that met with the Pope.

Pope Francis spoke to dozens of Canadian Indigenous representatives last Friday to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.

Mitch Case, a regional councillor for the Métis Nation of Ontario, said it was an eventful and emotional experience overall.

"The language of the apology was, in my personal experience, somewhat lacking. It was very much around individuals who have done things in residential schools rather than taking responsibility or apologizing for the system as a whole," he said.

Case said he believes Pope Francis was being honest when he said he was "very, very sorry" for the abuse and the disrespect shown to Indigenous culture.

"I really do think Pope Francis himself is genuine. Do I believe that the Roman Curia and the 2,000-year-old machinery of the Catholic Church cares? ... Quite frankly, probably not, if I’m being honest," he said.

Pope Francis is hoping to visit Canada at some point this year to issue more apologies.

Case said he hopes that actions are put in place by the Catholic Church here in Canada.

"Some of those tangible actions would be at the bare minimum to make the payments that they are behind on to the settlement agreement that was negotiated over a year ago, to meet the commitment that they made last fall to an additional $30 million in funding for healing programs and those sorts of things," said Case.

The majority of Métis residential schools were left out of the original settlement agreement, he added. So he wants Métis survivors to also be compensated eventually.