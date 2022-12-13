Sault Ste. Marie man wins $100K in lottery

A 30-year-old father from Sault Ste. Marie wins $100,000 playing the lottery.

Derek Gillingham matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Oct. 26 Ontario 49 draw to earn his six-figure prize, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release.

Gillingham is a regular lottery player who said he alwayss opts for Encore add on game, OLG said.

"When I scanned the ticket on the OLG App and saw 'big winner,' my heart started beating really fast," he said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto when he picked up his winnings.

"It was pretty exciting."

He said his wife was also very excited.

They plan to use the money to pay some bills and start building a home.

His winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on McNabb Street in Sault Ste. Marie, OLG said.