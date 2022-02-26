Sault Ste. Marie mayor responds to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Christian Provenzano took to social media Feb 26 posting three tweets on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine

“Ukraine’s response to Russia’s unlawful and unprovoked invasion, from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to its citizenry, is inspiring. A nation and its people fighting against tyranny and for freedom,” said Provenzano.

“Ukraine’s example and courage deserves our collective respect, gratitude and support.”

Provenzano also tweeted the city’s action in response to the invasion.

“As an act of solidarity with Ukraine and our own Ukrainian community here in the city of Sault Ste. Marie, the Russian Flag flying in front of city hall will be taken down.”

“It will remain down so long as Russia continues its unlawful and unprovoked attack against Ukraine. #StandWithUkraine,” Provenzano said.