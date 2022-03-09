Sault Ste. Marie mixed toward mask mandates ending

While most mask mandates are set to end in Ontario in less than two weeks, it's not being looked at with 100 percent approval.

Officials from two teachers' unions in Sault Ste. Marie are erring on the side of caution when it comes to the lifting of mask mandates in most indoor spaces and are even questioning the timing of the Ford government's announcement.

"It's a risk and Dr. Moore did say that the risk is still there, so we don't understand why they're removing this at this time," said Shelly Predum, Algoma Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario Vice President. "I question if this is more politically motivated, with an election looming."

Union officials are also wanting PPE to be ensured to students and staff who wish to continue wearing their masks, after the mandate is lifted.

"Safety is our primary concern right," said Terri Lyn Della Penta, Algoma district president of the Secondary School Teachers' Federation. "Like we're worried about the safety of our students, ensuring their safety, especially those immunocompromised ones right, and our staff, that the PPE will continue to be provided for those who want to wear them."

Sault Ste. Marie's chamber of commerce is urging the public to support businesses who continue to mask up, after the mandate has been lifted.

But the news is being welcomed by the chamber.

"It just takes another element out of the equation of what businesses have to manage and it's more a step towards really getting back to running your business," said Rory Ring, Chamber of Commerce CEO.

Most of the mask mandates will be lifted on March 21, while all other COVID-19 restrictions will be removed on April 27.