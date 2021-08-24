Sault Ste. Marie officials to discuss COVID-19 vaccination policy

The mayor of Sault Ste. Marie is applauding a decision by the Ontario Hockey League to implement a vaccine policy for spectators at its games.

The decision is prompting a discussion among municipal officials about adopting a similar policy for city-run facilities.

Christian Provenzano said several discussions need to take place in the coming weeks regarding such a policy.

"We have to determine our vaccination policy for our employees, we have to determine our vaccination policy for users of our facilities, and we have to determine our vaccination policy for attendees at our facilities," said Provenzano.

City Coun. Matthew Shoemaker is also applauding the decision by the OHL, as the city operates several indoor recreation facilities.

"We have similar venues at the John Rhodes, at the McMeeken Centre, where lots of people are congregating," said Shoemaker. "So we have to look at making sure everybody can be assured that they are around people who are vaccinated."

Shoemaker, who sits on the city's parks and recreation committee, is in favour of a proof-of-vaccination policy for spectators and participants at the city facilities.

And Provenzano said he has long been a supporter of vaccine mandates and passports.

"I don't want to see us slide backwards, I don't want to see businesses close again," he said. "One of the ways that we do that is through a vaccine passport system."

Provenzano said the vaccine policy issue will likely be discussed at the next city council meeting, which is scheduled for Sept. 13.