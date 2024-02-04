Sault Ste. Marie pairs a love of chocolate with a good cause

Hundreds took to the trails in the Sault area Sunday with a sweet treat in hand and a worthy fundraiser in mind – it was the annual Chocolate Express fundraiser to benefit ARCH Hospice.

“It all looks good (and) that's the problem," said one of the event’s participants as they looked at chocolate and more chocolate laid out for the taking.

The annual event allows locals and out-of-towners alike to get out into the bush to snowshoe and cross-country ski while satisfying their sweet tooth and supporting the local hospice.

Many of those who spoke with CTV News said it was not their first time at the event adding it was a beautiful to spend a Sunday and enjoy chocolate.

Hospice care can evoke grim thoughts – but ARCH tries to keep both their care and fundraisers positive.

As much as attendees love the chocolate and physical activity, it is their appreciation for the work that the organization does that brings most participants out to Stokely Creek in Goulais River – especially those who have a history with the hospice.

Participants in the Chocolate Express had the option of 2km, 5km or 10km routes through the trails near Stokely Creek Lodge.

Passes for the event were $30 each – or $50 in pledges to ARCH.

"We have about 300 people every year that come out,” said Nicole Pearce, the hospice’s executive director.

“I know there were some people that were wondering if we'd have enough snow for this event, but as soon as you reach Goulais River there's more than enough snow to enjoy this.”

Organizers said last year they raised more than $10,000 and added they expect to raise about the same amount this year.

“We're really grateful for the support," said Pearce.

ARHC Hospice said it requires about $850,000 a year to run all of the end-of-life services it offers.