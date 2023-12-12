Sault Ste. Marie passes 2024 budget

The City of Sault Ste. Marie has finalized its budget for 2024.

Facing a preliminary tax increase of more than seven per cent, city council managed to bring that number down to what officials call a more manageable 4.8 per cent increase.

Aside from inflation, CAO Malcolm White said there were a number of factors driving that initial tax levy increase.

"The challenges in the community have really been with addictions, mental health, homelessness, and primary healthcare," White said.

"The local levy boards that need to address those pressures had significant increases."

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Board was one of those boards – they were looking for a budget of more than $37 million for next year, which council passed.

"We'll see, hopefully, in the course of the next year, the establishment of downtown police presence as well as the funding of additional officers that are currently in the training process," said Mayor Matthew Shoemaker.

As far as municipal services are concerned, White said the budget is status quo.

"We weren’t looking to add any services, but we were looking to keep our service levels as they are now," said White.

"We're entering a period of growth in Sault Ste. Marie. Everyone should be optimistic at what we’re going to see over the next few years, and this will help us get there."

This will be the final budget for White, who after more than 35 years of working for the city, is retiring at the end of January.