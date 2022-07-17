Sault Ste. Marie Pridefest 2022 begins

Sault Ste. Marie's 9th annual Pridefest is officially underway. Members of the local LGBT2SQI+ community and their allies gathered at city hall for a flag raising ceremony to kick off this week's events. For some, Pridefest offers a chance for people to share their experiences and show support for one another.

The flag raising brought a sizeable crowd to city hall, along with various dignitaries who spoke at the event. The ceremony was followed by a Pride walk to the Bushplane Heritage Centre for the Loud & Proud Family Fun Day.

Roy Schuurhuis and his husband Pedro were among those in attendance. For Roy, the festivities show how far the Pride movement has come along since he came out.

"When I came out, I remember seeking and desperately needing to be around other gay people," said Roy.

"It wasn’t there. Everybody was hidden."

Roy was overcome with emotion as he described the impact of seeing the Pride Flag rise to a chorus of cheers from the assembled crowd.

"I've got to pinch myself," added Roy.

"I have to pinch myself because I never thought that that would happen in my city and here we are."

Roy's husband, Pedro, says Pride is still very much relevant, as it gives older generations who struggled with coming out a chance to share with the youth.

"It is an opportunity for younger generations to learn from our elders, from our older generations," said Pedro, who adds there's more to being an ally of the LGBTQ2S+ community than simply displaying a rainbow flag.

"In a moment of danger, being ready to jump in front of the other person and use your body as shield, use your words as shield, use your privilege as shield," added Pedro.

And Roy agrees.

"Being inclusive and standing by the principles, being fair and equal and treating people with respect," said Roy.

"So, that’s fundamentally what our allies can do. And come and party with us because we’re a lot of fun!"

Pridefest continues all week, with a full list of events available on the Sault Pride website.