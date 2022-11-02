Sault Ste. Marie program replaces parking tickets with toys

A yearly tradition is continuing in Sault Ste. Marie, where residents can pay their parking tickets with toys.

This is the fourth year that the city is allowing the public to pay tickets using a new toy of equal or greater value. The month-long effort will see the toys donated to the local Christmas cheer campaign.

City officials said Tuesday they usually receive around a dozen toys, but it also helps build community for those parking offenders.

“It actually makes into more of a positive experience,” said Brent Lamming of the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

“People come in and they’re proud to bring the toys in, they kind of make a joke sometimes about the ticket. They say, you know what? This is going to help a good cause.

“So that makes more light of a situation that’s normally not always held in a positive light,” Lamming added. “So we enjoy this time of the year when people come in to pay their tickets with a toy.”

The city will also be collecting toys for Christmas cheer during its Stuff-A-Bus campaign later in the month.