Sault Ste. Marie residents win $2M with Ontario 49

Jody Lorenzo and Sharon Lorenzo of Sault Ste. Marie are celebrating after winning an Ontario 49 top prize worth $2 million in the December 11, 2021, draw.

The brother and sister-in-law duo have been playing the lottery together since 2001 and said their favourite game to play is Ontario 49.

"We play regular numbers – no significance to them," the pair is quoted saying while at the OLG Prize Centre to collect their winnings.

Jody, a retiree, says he was sitting on the couch checking their tickets when he discovered their big win.

"I'm pretty sure my heart stopped," he said.

"I thought Jody was pulling my leg until I went to see for myself," Sharon added.

Jody called his daughters to tell them about the win right away.

"They didn't believe me at first –they came to the house faster than ever before!” he said.

"My children were happy when I told them," Sharon added. "They know how long Jody and I have been playing the lottery together."

Sharon plans to travel and complete some kitchen renovations with her portion of the win while Jody is considering a real estate purchase.

"My daughters have this spent already," he quipped.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on the Run on Bruce Street in Sault Ste. Marie.