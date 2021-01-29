Sault Ste Marie MP Terry Sheehan is inviting everyone to attend the 58th Annual Bon Soo Winter Carnival, which will be a virtual event this year due to the province-wide lockdown.

Sheehan appeared in a virtual House of Commons session this week to promote the event, wearing a Bon Soo hoodie under his suit jacket -- appearing to break with the dress code. Male members of Parliament are required to wear a tie, prompting a point of order made in jest.

“I take that with levity and recognizing full well that I would never intentionally do something that would break the rules,” said Sheehan, who maintains he was wearing his tie underneath his Bon Soo sweater.

Meantime, Bon Soo organizers are gearing up for the first virtual version of the carnival.

“We have 14 events as of right now,” said Jeany White, manager of Bon Soo. “We’re pretty excited about bringing something to the community. We’re running our button campaign, and so far we’ve had lots of interest online, on our survey, and email and we’re excited about it.”

Bon Soo souvenir buttons can be purchased for $8 at the Bon Soo office or at Circle K Convenience Stores in the Sault. Button sales help keep the event going year-to-year. The Bon Soo virtual carnival runs Feb. 5-15.