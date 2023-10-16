Sault Ste. Marie's Community Resource Centre officially opens

Sault Ste. Marie's Community Resource Centre is officially open.

In addition to emergency shelter beds for the homeless, the centre offers transition beds to those on government assistance who are experiencing difficulty with traditional rentals. Programming is available to help people with addiction and mental health challenges, including a physician-led clinic, harm reduction services and other programs.

The facility replaces the temporary, low-barrier shelter at the former Verdi Hall. Officials told CTV News that the opening of the Community Resource Centre coupled with the Residential Withdrawal Management facility, which opened last month, will go a long way in dealing with city's social issues.

Mayor Matthew Shoemaker said the one missing piece of the puzzle is a supervised consumption site – adding he is concerned about the provincial government making changes to site selection requirements, which will delay the city's application.