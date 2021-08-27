Sault Ste. Marie's hospital to implement mandatory vaccine policy

Beginning Sept. 7, employees at Sault Area Hospital will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the hospital announced Friday.

"SAH is committed to ensuring a safe environment for our patients, visitors and healthcare workers," the hospital said in a news release. "To that end … SAH will implement a mandatory healthcare worker vaccine policy."

The hospital will require all new employees, volunteers, physicians, students, medical learners and contractors comply with the vaccination policy.

"The new policy requires proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, or proof of a satisfactory medical exclusion by a physician or nurse practitioner," the hospital said.

"For individuals with medical exclusions, SAH will require that they submit to rapid antigen point of care testing twice a week."

As things stand now, 90 per cent of hospital employees are fully vaccinated. The new policy requires all current staff not yet fully vaccinated to submit to regular testing – a minimum of twice weekly -- and provide verification of the negative test result.

In addition to testing requirements, the hospital said current employees who are not yet fully vaccinated (for any reason other than medical) must also provide proof of completion of an education session approved by SAH, as well as a consultation session with the occupational health team.

"The addition of mandatory vaccination for health care workers at SAH will further strengthen safety measures to protect our patients, health care workers, and our community," the hospital said. "The hospital will continue to monitor vaccination rates and changes in the community, and will reassess the policy in the coming months."

"SAH would like to thank our community for their ongoing support of our health care workers as we prepare for the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic."

