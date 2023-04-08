Sault Ste. Marie's Ladies Lacrosse League looking to rebuild

Women's lacrosse has been played in Sault Ste. Marie for more than 15 years, reaching a peak in members just before the pandemic.

Meghan Brazil founded the Ladies Lacrosse League after initially playing with a small group of women, growing year by year, to roughly 90 players.

“We really branched out in 2020, but then were shut down by COVID.”

League officials are looking to regain the sport's popularity among local women.

One way they're doing so is by social media, whether it's TikTok, Instagram or Facebook.

“It really helps get the word out, and show our personalities, and show who we are as a league." Said Brazil.

"Oftentimes people are afraid to try something new, which is totally fair, especially as a sport, and especially a sport like lacrosse because of you see it on TV it is very aggressive and that’s not at all how we are.”

The league is also hosting two ‘Try Nights’ this month to bring in new players.

The free events take place on April 14 and April 21 at Boreal French Immersion Public School, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

No equipment is needed, just a pair of running shoes.

Tabitha Running has played lacrosse for 7 years now and told CTV News she first got started at a ‘Try Night.’

"I was hooked," she said.

Running said it is very welcoming and you don't need any previous lacrosse skills to take part.

“There’s people from all walks of life,” she said.

“People who have played sports, never played sports, ladies that even have some injuries and want to play goalie. We also have girls that are fit and want to go from hockey to lacrosse.”

Season games are competitive – but the social aspect is a favourite of many.

Karly Mullin started playing lacrosse a few years ago as a way to quench her competitive thirst after an injury forced her to quit soccer.

She says the game is now more than a competitive outlet.

"There’s a lot of friendships that we’ve made, and it’s kind of gotten me out of my shell, especially after COVID,” said Mullin.

The season runs from the beginning of May to the end of June, with 16 games total, mostly played at the Rankin Arena on Batchewana Street.

For more information on the Ladies Lacrosse League, visit their social media pages.