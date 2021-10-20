Sault Ste. Marie's new paramedic chief makes history
For the first time in its history, Sault Ste. Marie's paramedic services will be led by a woman.
Kate Kirkham will become the new paramedic chief in the city at the beginning of November, bringing more than 24 years of experience. She replaces retiring chief Robert Rushworth.
"Over the next couple of months, I'm going to get a lay of the land to see what they've done so far to deal with the other complications and problems in Sault Ste. Marie," said Kirkham. "We all know about the opioid crisis and what troubles that brings, but I'm also really looking forward to help our team grow."
Kirkham currently holds the rank of commander and serves as a paramedic educator at the Health Sciences North Centre for Prehospital Care.
She joins four other women in Ontario to hold the role of chief.
"I'm not deterred or nervous," she said. "I have been very fortunate in my career to have very strong women, mentors and other paramedics that have shown me what strong women can do."
