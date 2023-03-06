Sault Ste. Marie's new twin ice pad arena now open

A large crowd gathered Monday to celebrate the grand opening of Sault Ste. Marie's newest arena.

The long-awaited twin ice pad facility at the Northern Community Centre will house the city's numerous hockey clubs as well as other community organizations.

Along with two NHL-sized rinks and spectator seating, the facility includes a number of other amenities.

"Ten dressing rooms, two fully-accessible change-rooms, the walking track that goes around the top of the facility and as well there's lots of common areas," said Tom Vair, director of community development and enterprise services.

"We've got the meeting and community spaces on the second level. We've also got Algoma District School Board that's renting out some of the space as well."

The $32 million arena, which also includes concession stands and a pro shop, replaces the W.J. McMeeken Centre.

"This place will become the pride of the west end over, probably, many generations to come, as the McMeeken Centre had been for numerous generations," said Sault Mayor Matthew Shoemaker.

"We were able to build it the way that it deserves to be built, with all the trimmings, the walking track (and) the two ice surfaces."

The Ontario government was a big contributor to the project.

Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano said as a long-time west end resident, it was a special moment for him to be part of the grand opening of the new arena.

"The $18 million that the Province of Ontario has kicked into this project allowed this $32 million state-of-the-art facility to be built," Romano said.

"Certainly, a pride for the west end and certainly for the entire community of Sault Ste. Marie."

The city is inviting the public to a free skate at the new arena on March 14 from 1 to 3 p.m.