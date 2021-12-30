Sault Ste. Marie’s PUC invests $100 million for new transmission line

The Public Utilities Commission in the city in partnership with Algoma Steel intend to improve services and lower the carbon footprint in the community

The PUC said it’s a new project that will see it invest $100 million to construct transmission facilities to provide additional power into the city’s west end. It will also provide power to Algoma Steel’s new electric-arc furnaces.

The new high-voltage line will help facilitate electricity transmission from the city's north end to a new transmission station near Algoma Steel. The line will support the steel plant and its $700 million project to build and operate two new state-of-the-art electric-arc furnaces.

Algoma Steel Inc. said its investment will lead to a 70 per cent reduction in carbon emissions.

"I would like to commend the leadership team at Algoma Steel Inc., on their investment and commitment to significantly reduce the steel plant’s carbon footprint in our community,” said Rob Brewer, PUC President and CEO.

"Future generations will reap the benefits of this positive decision by the leadership of Algoma Steel."

Axium Infrastructure Inc, will partner with PUC Transmission on the new power line project that is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2024. This project will create 15-20 permanent local jobs.

“PUC Services Inc. will play a significant role in the electric arc steelmaking project in the construction of transmission facilities creating a return and value for the City of Sault Ste. Marie and our residents,” said Mayor Christian Provenzano.

“It is great to see two of our community’s largest employers’ work together on a development that will strengthen our economy, create value for our community and reduce carbon emissions.