Sault Ste. Marie's security pilot program begins this weekend

A new downtown security pilot program in Sault Ste. Marie will begin this weekend, with costs being covered by the city.

N1 Solutions has been tasked to carry out 24/7 patrols of the city's downtown core for the next six months.

"I think it gives us more comfort," said Salvatore Marchese, at the Downtown Association, which has hired a private security firm to perform late-night patrols, for nearly two years. "Like people will know there's somebody always out there as opposed to just spot check-ins, which is what we were able to provide."

Marchese said most of the trouble, as reported by membered businesses, will typically happen at night.

"So we would like to see those areas monitored and see if there's a reduction in reports from those areas. We'd also like to see if it stays constant, with the fewer reports of incidents going on as we start to warm back up," he added.

Sonny Spina is a former cop and now the director of security at N1 Solutions. He will work with shop owners and others in the downtown core to identify hot spots in the city.

"What that involves is engagement and communications, conversations with different stakeholders and community members down here. We're identifying hotspots, we're continuing conversations with the local police service," Spina said. "Our offices are also downtown. That's part of our investment to this community, making sure our resources are here and making sure we're here, seeing what people need."

The City of Sault Ste. Marie also has the option to extend patrols to a full year.