Sault Ste. Marie sees demand for building permits soar as city's construction season kicks off

The building and construction season has arrived in the Sault with a bang.

Sault Ste. Marie says it has issued 500 building permits so far this year, far more than the 367 it issued at the same time in 2020.

Freddie Pozzebon, chief building official with Sault Ste. Marie., said a large portion of the permits have been issued to local developers who are building newer homes in the city.

"That's just a demand thing that's happening here," Pozzebon said. "It could be that the housing stock isn't enough for people and developers are now looking to create more subdivisions."

He said building hasn't just been limited to the housing market. In fact, he said commercial permits have also seen a healthy boom.

'It's putting everybody to work'

"A good healthy mix is good for the community," said Adam Pinder, executive director of the Sault Ste. Marie Construction Association. "It's putting everybody to work with different types of contractors and different skill sets."

Pinder said he's encouraged most of the development is coming from local companies.

"It's definitely opened up more job opportunities," he said. "Our construction community has had some struggles in previous years, so it's good to see it on the upswing."

Pinder said he's hoping the momentum will carry on into the future.