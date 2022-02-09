Sault Ste. Marie to consider adding heritage properties

Sault Ste. Marie's heritage committee is set to present its latest compilation of properties it would like to see designated as heritage sites.

The committee has completed a draft list of properties for city council's consideration, but some property owners would like to see some structures left off the list.

Virginia McLeod, manager of recreation and culture, said the committee is recommending 27 buildings for inclusion on the heritage register. She said the committee considers a variety of factors

"They looked at either the design value, the associative or historical value, as well as the contextual value and made some recommendations on properties they thought might be worthy of inclusion on the heritage register," said McLeod.

One of the buildings being considered is the former Sacred Heart Convent behind Precious Blood Cathedral downtown. McLeod said the cathedral is already on the Heritage Register, which is one reason the convent is being considered.

"That connection to the property and the age of the building and its use as a convent was where they had looked at having that property as possibly being included on the heritage register," she said.

But the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie objects to the structure being on the heritage list because they intend to tear down the building to expand the parking lot at Precious Blood and connecting hall.

"What's important about it is the space and its location," said Ted Hargreaves, financial administrator for the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie.

"It was a great contributor, of course, in the past to Catholic education and to the sisters who lived there and served so well."

The developer who owns Windsor Park Place downtown is also objecting to his property being placed on the list, with work already underway to convert the building into a retirement residence.

In the meantime, McLeod said the committee will continue to talk with the property owners that filed objections.

"Ultimately city council has the final decision and can make changes to the recommendation," she said.

"But at this time, the municipal heritage committee is moving forward with those properties that did not receive any objections."

McLeod said a heritage designation is a means of connecting a community to its past, adding a lot of research goes into every heritage designation request. The committee is set to present its list of properties to Sault Ste. Marie city council March 21.